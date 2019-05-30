New video from deadly Platinum Club shooting in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
VIDEO: New video from deadly Platinum Club shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained surveillance video from the night an innocent woman was shot and killed in Pensacola.

The video is from a camera across the street from the Platinum Club. You can see people scrambling to get away from the venue. Minutes later, police can be seen arriving at the scene.

Elizabeth Harris was killed in what police described as a drive-by shooting Monday at around 2:00 a.m.

Investigators said more than 40 shots were fired, but they believe Harris was not the intended target. 

The search continues for at least three suspects.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

