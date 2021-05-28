NEW VIDEO: Four people in black Camaro wanted in connection to deadly Destin harbor shooting

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says four people spotted in a black Camaro are wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 26-year old Jose Barroetabena Morejon.









Morejon was shot and killed outside the Coyote Ugly nightclub on the Destin Harbor this month. A young woman was also shot in the incident but is expected to be ok.

OCSO released a video showing the people in the Black Camaro at a convenience store shortly after the shooting. In the footage, you can see the driver tucking a gun into his waistband.

Again, the group you see is only wanted for questioning at this time. OCSO has not yet released any new suspect information in this case.

OCSO says if you know these individuals, please call 850.651.7400, Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips Mobile application.