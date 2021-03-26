New VA Secretary promises to follow through with executive order on K2 Vets

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –In his final hours in office, President Trump signed an executive order that enables aid to veterans of the Uzbeki airbase Karshi-Khanabad, known as K2.

We spoke with many veterans who served there, and who now live in northwest Florida, who have self-reported various cancers and other illnesses they believe are connected to their service at K2.

Recently declassified documents showed the Department of Defense knew K2 was contaminated with used chemical weapons equipment, soil saturated with jet fuel, radiation, and chemical agents. Warning signs dotted the base.

P.J. Widener, who founded a support group to bring awareness to the plight of the vets told us, “I had two different types of primary cancer. My stomach ruptured and exploded.”

Rich Van Wey also served at K2. He said, “I had over six hundred hours of chemotherapy infusion.”

Now the new Secretary for Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, told WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales the agency will follow through with the former President’s executive order.



McDonough said, “President Trump expedited the sharing of information to us from the Department of Defense–we’re going through that information now–but the big question is getting answers about the science that tells us what were our guys exposed to and what did that mean for their health.”

Before the administration changed, then Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he did not want the situation with K2 veterans to become another long bureaucratic study like what happened to Vietnam veterans exposed to the herbicide agent orange. McDonough agreed.

“But then, forced to–on things like agent orange–to wait not only years but really decades, Bill, to get the benefits that they’ve earned. I am determined not to make that mistake.”

Many of those affected veterans live in northwest Florida near Hurlbert Field, the home of Air Force Special Operations, which had a major role in launching missions from K2 in support of the war in Afghanistan.

