New travel restrictions & destinations coming to Pensacola International

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Mayor Grover Robinson spoke Monday about the state of Pensacola International Airport (PNS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Robinson says PNS is above the national average for travel numbers. After the impacts of COVID-19, airport travel is down 60-65% nationwide.

Mayor Robinson says PNS reported a 45% decrease in travel for the week of January 17-24, 2021.

But despite low passenger numbers, more airlines are adding new flights to the region.

Southwest Airlines will add three new destinations for PNS starting March 11, 2021.

  • Atlanta- One flight Saturdays
  • Chicago-Midway- Two flights Saturdays
  • St. Louis- One flight daily

