New training simulator for Pensacola Police and Escambia County Sheriffs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida (UWF) Center for Behavior Analysis announced on Oct. 8 that a new firearms training simulator has been created for the UWF’s Army ROTC cadets and local law enforcement.

The VirTra 300 LE firearms training simulator is a virtual simulator that replicates real-world scenarios for users to practice weapons training, according to a news release from the University of West Florida.

The training system is also used by the UWF Police Department, the Pensacola Police Department, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The simulator is a 300-degree immersive experience including visual, auditory, and tactile stimuli to intensify the experience.

Simulations can also be customizable, to make the training experiences more accurate for local law enforcement agencies.