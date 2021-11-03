New Scholarship fund for cybersecurity students at UWF

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A new scholarship fund has been created by the University of West Florida (UWF) for students in their cybersecurity program.

The UWF announced Nov. 3 that the CISO Fund Cybersecurity Scholarship Endowment will provide financial support for students enrolled in the university’s Cybersecurity’s workforce development programs.

The$ 50,000 endowment was given to UWF by Adam Ely, a technology executive and chief information security officer for Fidelity, according to a news release from the UWF.

Preference will be given to female applicants to encourage more diversity within the cybersecurity field, according to the release.

Scholarships will be available in 2022, according to the release.

If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.