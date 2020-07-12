New record-breaking day reported COVID-19 cases in Florida

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Florida reported a record 15,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state. As of Sunday morning 18,271 people have been hospitalized and 4,242 deaths have been reported.
Here is a break down of the counties in our area:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY: 3,596 cases reported, 53 reported deaths
SANTA ROSA COUNTY: 1,321 cases reported, 11 reported deaths
OKALOSSA COUNTY: 1,267 cases reported, 10 reported deaths
