New record-breaking day reported COVID-19 cases in Florida

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Florida reported a record 15,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state. As of Sunday morning 18,271 people have been hospitalized and 4,242 deaths have been reported.

Here is a break down of the counties in our area:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY: 3,596 cases reported, 53 reported deaths

SANTA ROSA COUNTY: 1,321 cases reported, 11 reported deaths

OKALOSSA COUNTY: 1,267 cases reported, 10 reported deaths

