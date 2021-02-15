New photos show damage from explosion at ECUA Sanitation Complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New photos posted by the Escambia County Fire Rescue show the extensive damage caused by an explosion Sunday afternoon at the ECUA Sanitation Complex.

The Facebook post by the fire rescue says units responded to the complex on Godwin Lane at around 2:35 p.m. after reports of the explosion.

ECFR says when they arrived, multiple vehicles were on fire that were being fueled by natural gas.

No injuries occurred. The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation.

