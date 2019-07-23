New Pensacola ax-throwing bar to open Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Soon, Northwest Florida natives can drink some brews and throw axes at Grizzly Axes, a new ax-throwing bar in Pensacola. Grizzly Axes will open at 6300 North Davis Highway on Saturday, according to owner Jeffrey Fischer.

At Grizzly Axes, groups of ax hurlers throw axes toward a target and earn points, depending on where their ax sticks to the wooden target. The closer to the bullseye, the more points you score. A “coach,” or Grizzly Axes employee, will supervise each group for safety, while giving tips on ax throwing and keeping score.

Fischer will also sell brews at the Grizzly Axes bar, but ensures News 5 safety is a top priority.

“When you come, you sign a waiver that says if you drink too much, you will be stopped from throwing because you are a danger to yourself and everyone around you,” Fischer said. “You can not get too intoxicated when you throw here.”

Grizzly Axes will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.