New park coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a successful final walk-through, Innerarity Point Park, located at 3835 Cruzat Way in Pensacola, is slated to open in March.

“It has been a long and sometimes frustrating wait to get the park completed, but I have to say after the walkthrough, it is clear this park is beyond the caliber of anything that Escambia County has ever known, and will be a jewel in the crown of our entire Parks Department for generations to come,” District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill said. “I look forward to presiding over the ribbon-cutting in March.”

Innerarity Point Park was funded through the Deepwater Horizon NRDA early restoration funds as part of the Florida Coastal Access Project. The approximately four-acre property features two playgrounds, picnic pavilions, a swimming area, and an ADA accessible boardwalk and kayak launch.

The park is the result of Escambia County, the Trust for Public Land and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection working together to enhance the public’s access to nearby natural resources and complement the adjacent Galvez Boat Ramp. Amenities will include an open space for community gatherings, ADA accessible boardwalk, dock large enough for fishing and paddle craft launch, large and small capacity covered pavilions, two playgrounds, restrooms with rinse off areas, parking and native shoreline vegetation.

Photo courtesy My Escambia

LATEST STORIES