New outdoor cocktail bar Garden & Grain now open in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking to have a good time in downtown Pensacola, there’s a new spot for you to try this weekend.

Garden & Grain, a new outdoor cocktail bar, is now open.

The bar and outdoor garden is located at 50 E. Garden St., behind and connected to Perfect Plain Brewing Company, which are both owned by DC Reeves.

The goal of Garden & Grain is to create a “garden sanctum” for people to enjoy and get away from the fast pace of downtown Pensacola, said Bryant Liggett, who is in charge of marketing and events for both Perfect Plain and Garden & Grain.

The bar is also focused on being sustainable, so that means using ingredients that it grows in its own garden for its cocktails.

“Really the goal of all of this is to kind of create an oasis, an escape from the hustle and bustle of our burgeoning downtown Pensacola,” Liggett said. “That’s what we hope — that everyone comes here and they’re happy and they’re relaxed, and they have light refreshing cocktails and an experience that’s like nothing else.”

Liggett said Garden & Grain is open mirroring hours to Perfect Plain but could be open a little later in the future.

Find out more about Garden & Grain and their cocktails on their Facebook page.