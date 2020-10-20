New non-stop flight coming to Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport says they have a non-stop service from Dunes International Airport (Just outside Washington D.C.) to Pensacola beginning this December.

The following is an unedited press release from the airport:

On Dec. 17, United Airlines will begin non-stop daily service between Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS).



Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on air travel, Pensacola International Airport continues to make progress in growing non-stop air service for the residents of Northwest Florida. Pensacola adds this daily, non-stop service to Washington D.C. on United Airlines with convenient connections to 16 destinations through United Airlines, including San Francisco International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International, Newark Liberty Airport, Portland International Jetport, and Akron Canton Airport.



Daily service between Pensacola International Airport and Dulles International Airport will begin on Dec. 17, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2021. From Jan. 5, 2021 to March 3, 2021, the flight will change to Saturday and Sunday Service and then back to daily service until the end of March.



“We are excited to offer this new service through United Airlines to our community,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “It is evidence of the tremendous growth and opportunity we have in Pensacola.”



The COVID-19 health pandemic has taken a toll on the airport industry across the world. With added safety precautions in place, Pensacola International Airport has seen a steady increase in air traffic as have many airports around the country. The number of passengers choosing PNS is exceeding national averages by 20%.



“We recognize the tremendous economic downturn that hit the airline industry as a result of COVID-19, and we are excited that United is committing further to Pensacola with this new route,” City of Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “We are proud of the work our airport is continuing to do for our community.”

For more information about Pensacola International Airport, visit flypensacola.com.

