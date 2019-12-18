New Nine Mile Road travel lanes scheduled to open between I-10 and Navy Federal Way

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation says crews plan to open Nine Mile Road to four travel lanes between Interstate 10 and Navy Federal Way beginning Friday, Dec. 20.
The work further west on Nine Mile Road will require westbound drivers in the outside lane to turn right at Navy Federal Way.
All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s another view of fresh asphalt as it is placed on Nine Mile Road between Eleven Mile Creek and Navy Federal Way. The Nine Mile Road improvement project is a $46 million effort that is widening the roadway from two to four travel lanes between Beulah Road and U.S. 29. The work will enhance safety, improve mobility, and reduce congestion for the estimated 19,000 drivers who travel this section of Nine Mile Road daily.
