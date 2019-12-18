New Nine Mile Road travel lanes scheduled to open between I-10 and Navy Federal Way

@9mileroadwidening

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation says crews plan to open Nine Mile Road to four travel lanes between Interstate 10 and Navy Federal Way beginning Friday, Dec. 20.

The work further west on Nine Mile Road will require westbound drivers in the outside lane to turn right at Navy Federal Way.

All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.

