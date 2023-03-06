SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A New Jersey teen was arrested for allegedly making false calls about threats and shootings at Milton High School in February 2022.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced Monday 17-yeaer-old from Guttenberg, NJ was charged as an adult for false report of using a firearm in a violent manner and disruption of school function.

“When it comes to swatting and calling in fake calls like this, we’re going to go to the ends of the earth to get you.” Said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. “If you make a false call and make us run lights and sirens to the school and scare all the kids, we’re going to find you and I don’t care if you’re in New Jersey, California, we will bring you back to face charges.”

That teenager is being extradited to Santa Rosa County Jail.

“This incident resulted in serious disruption of the education of students at Milton High School, due to the selfish and irresponsible actions of this malicious individual.” Said Santa Rosa County District Schools Superintended Karen Barber. “Attendance and student learning were significantly impacted for three separate days.”

According to Sheriff Johnson, the New Jersey teen was responsible for multiple hoax calls towards Milton High School, and a hoax shooting at a residence.

In an April 2022 call, the New Jersey teen allegedly said he was coming to the school to shoot his girlfriend in the head.

“Detectives speak to that student and discover this is the same guy from New Jersey that called this one in.” Said Sheriff Johnson. “She had that name from a prior internet interaction with this guy.”

Once a search is completed of his seized electronic devices, the New Jersey teen could face more charges, according to Sheriff Johnson.