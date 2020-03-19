New hotel and restaurant restrictions in NW Florida during COVID-19

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County says the 26 miles of beaches around Pensacola are staying open amid the COVID-19 crisis but limiting the number of people that can e njoy them.

County commissioners say there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 and that they are following the guidelines from the CDC. They recommend beachgoers stay in the undeveloped area of the beaches. The county commissioners say health experts told th em the open beach is actually a good place to be during this time.

HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS:

Hotel staff members are screened daily for symptoms

Limiting occupancy at resorts to below 50 percent

Half of beach and pool sets removed, separated 10 feet apart

Courtesy officers to increase patrols

Shutting down self serve buffets, plated options for guests

No House cleaning service until check-out

