New hotel and restaurant restrictions in NW Florida during COVID-19

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County says the 26 miles of beaches around Pensacola are staying open amid the COVID-19 crisis but limiting the number of people that
County commissioners say there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 and that they are following the guidelines from the CDC. They recommend beachgoers stay in the undeveloped area of the beaches. The county commissioners say health experts told th
HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS:
- Hotel staff members are screened daily for symptoms
- Limiting occupancy at resorts to below 50 percent
- Half of beach and pool sets removed, separated 10 feet apart
- Courtesy officers to increase patrols
- Shutting down self serve buffets, plated options for guests
- No House cleaning service until check-out
LATEST STORIES:
- Tulsi Gabbard ends run for presidency, puts support behind Biden
- Venice canal water appears clear, fish visible as people shelter from coronavirus
- Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead
- Rep. Stringer: Coronavirus testing site to open in North Mobile County
- WATCH LIVE: ADPH to provide coronavirus update