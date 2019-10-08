New Gulf Breeze Panda Express to hold launch day, fundraiser Oct. 25

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The new Panda Express restaurant in Gulf Breeze is now just a few weeks away from opening.

After initially planning its launch day Oct. 11, Panda Express will now hold its launch day Oct. 25.

The new location is located at 1551 Portside Dr. and will serve all of the American Chinese restaurant’s regular menu items.

In honor of the new location, Panda Express will be donating 50 percent of its launch day fundraiser event proceeds to Seaside Development Center, an organization “dedicated to providing superior quality childcare and appropriate educational and social experiences to prepare children for entering school,” according to a media release.

The release says those interested in participating in the fundraiser will need to mention to the cashier upon ordering that they are there to support the fundraiser.