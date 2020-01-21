New Fort Walton Beach arcade RadBar offers games, beers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The sounds of Pac-Man and other retro arcade games can be heard at a new arcade bar in Fort Walton Beach.

RadBar, 119 Staff Drive NE, opened in December and has quickly become a hit among locals.

The arcade bar has more than 15 retro arcade games, a Wii, PlayStation and more to satisfy any gamer. It also offers beers and ciders for guests to enjoy while playing games.

Husband and wife duo Joe Alonzo and Sam Vandiver say they have a passion for retro games, which led to them opening up the bar. The bar’s name comes from a spin-off of their video game store, RadJunk, which is just down the street.

“RadBar is just a place for people to come play games and drink some cool beer,” Alonzo said. “Essentially, we wanted a place for like-minded people to just have fun.”

Guests pay a $10 fee to get inside RadBar, which gives them unlimited games. Alonzo said locals in Fort Walton Beach have enjoyed having the spot around.

“So far, the response has been overwhelming,” he said. “Everybody has been really positive and friendly with each other. There’s just not another place like it right now.”

Alonzo tells News 5 having all of the old games in one place is a good experience because retro games can bring back good memories.

“Everybody remembers playing their first video game, and it’s always generally a good memory,” he said. “We’ve kind of been able to bring those memories back for a lot of people.”

RadBar is open Monday, Thursday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

You can check out their Facebook page “RadBar” for more information.

LATEST STORIES: