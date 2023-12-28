PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In the new year, several new laws will take effect that will affect drivers, local elected officials, law enforcement and people with disabilities.

Right now, Florida drivers have to move over one lane when emergency responders are on the side of a highway. A new law will require you to move over for broken-down vehicles with hazard lights, emergency flares, or any type of emergency signage. If you don’t, you could get a $60 fine and with additional fees, the total penalty could be up to $158.

“Move over for anyone you see that’s disabled on the side of the road,” Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said. “It’s the courteous thing to do because when you’re on the side of the road, you’re broke down, it may be you out there one day, and you don’t want people passing you at 70, 80, 90 miles an hour.”

A new financial disclosure law will require mayors and city council members to disclose finances listing their net worth, assets, debts, real estate and income sources of more than $1,000. Some local officials in Florida cities have already resigned before it takes effect.

Other public officials, like the governor, lawmakers, county commissioners, school board members and sheriffs are already required by law to disclose their finances. The bill’s sponsors believe all officials should be held to the same standard.

Another law aims to address concerns over interactions between police and people with disabilities. Law enforcement will have to maintain a database with people who have developmental, psychological or other disabilities relevant to interactions with officers.

A new law will allow Florida residents to book cabins, campsites and RV spots at state parks a month before non-residents. Florida residents can make online reservations 11 months before their desired booking date while non-residents will have to wait until 10 months out.

These laws will take effect on Monday, Jan. 1.