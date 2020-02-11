New Flight added to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new flight from Central Illinois will begin flying out of Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS) this summer.

On June 4, Allegiant Airlines will begin service from Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI). This makes 44 routes to VPS from across the country.

“This flight is wonderful for the Airman at Hurlburt field or Eglin Air Force Base, far from home, who wants to see his or her parents in central Illinois for a low cost. This is great news for tourism too, it means we have growth in an industry which is vital to our local economy. I’m excited to see what the future holds for our relationship with Allegiant Airlines.” Vice-Chairman Carolyn Ketchel

To celebrate the addition, Allegiant has announced one-way flights to BMI for $49 for a limited time.

