New festival highlights outdoor fun around Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department and Escambia County is hosting the first Pensacola Outdoor Adventure and Recreation Festival to showcase the area’s wide opportunities for outdoor fun.

OAR Fest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bayview Park.

Attendees to OAR Fest will be able to participate in free kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, and rowing instructional demonstrations.

OAR Fest’s mission is to showcase paddling and outdoor opportunities within Pensacola Bay and provide environmental education that ensures these recreational opportunities will be available for generations to come.

Two race opportunities will be held for both veteran paddlers and those wishing to try the sport for the first time. The competitive race will start at 8 a.m. and requires pre-registration. The second race will start at 12 p.m. for all skill levels with a $10 entry fee.

To register for either race click here.

Escambia County will be present at OAR Fest to discuss the Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar Watershed Revilatiozation Plan and the issues that surround it.