New dog park opens at Pensacola hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola held a grand opening Monday for a new dog park. The new park was made possible through a grant which provides funding to create safe, off-leash dog parks across the country.

Sacred Heart Hospital is one of 13 recipients to receive funding through the PetSafe Bark for Your Park program.

The new park will allow patients to visit with their pets outside of the hospital building, as well as give them an opportunity to visit with therapy dogs.

