New details released in deadly stabbing at Big Lagoon State Park

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report in a deadly stabbing is revealing more details about what led up to the murder Sunday morning at Big Lagoon State Park.

Bryan Swift, 30, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon and had his bond set at $500,000.

Campers at the park Monday were shocked to learn it was a crime scene.

“That’s one of the saddest things we’ve ever heard,” Derba Mills said.

Swift allegedly stabbed his sister’s boyfriend Adam Parker at Lot #53. One witness saw Parker leave the RV holding his neck and walking around the campsite saying “I’m dying. I can’t believe you stabbed me.”

“It’s always a terrible thing when there’s domestic violence like that and you wonder when it’s going to stop,” Mills said.

The victim’s girlfriend said the two men started arguing about money and the victim’s drug habits then she heard Swift tell her boyfriend “If you ever hit my sister again, I’ll kill you.”

Derba and her husband Sam are from San Antonio and like many others, they arrived Monday to Big Lagoon. They said they couldn’t believe the news but they feel safe.

“We plan to stay here and to keep our vacation going,” she said.