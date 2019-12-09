New details emerging in wake of NAS Pensacola shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS) — New details continue to emerge in the wake of Friday’s shooting at a Naval base in Florida. The Saudi gunman who killed three U.S. sailors is said to have posted anti-American tweets before the killings, and sources tell CBS News that the shooter may have been involved in an ongoing dispute with one of the instructors at the base.

The shooter was Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. He reportedly posted anti-American tweets before the rampage. CBS News has learned he may have had some issues with one of his instructors, who he didn’t like, and no one has said how or where he purchased the Glock 9 mm handgun he used to kill three U.S. sailors.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment, but the Second Amendment applies so that we the American people can keep and bear arms, it does not apply to Saudi Arabians,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

One of the victims, Mohammad Haithan, chose to follow in his mother Evelyn Brady’s footsteps and become a sailor.

“I’m so very proud of everything you’ve accomplished … and I miss you. I will miss you — dearly,” Brady said.

Ryan Blackwell was among eight others wounded in the attack.

“Took some rounds, saved some people in the process, but I’m still just trying to piece everything together,” Blackwell said on Facebook.

The 21-year-old shooter was a 2nd lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The Associated Press has reported that the shooter held a dinner party days earlier, where he watched mass shooting videos with three other Saudi students. According to the AP, one of the three students who attended the dinner party recorded video outside the classroom building as the shooting was taking place.

“…as much as I would love to answer any questions about the videos or any other presumption that’s out there, my goal is not to continue the misinform campaign,” said Rachel Rojas, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

The FBI later said there were multiple videos from base security surveillance, as well as witness cell phone videos taken outside the building during and after the shooting.

“Our investigation has not led us to any information that indicates that there is any credible threat to our community,” Rojas said.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan questioned if there was still a threat to the community.

“There was no credible threat Friday morning and three sailors are dead, and so now, almost three days later, you’re telling me there’s no credible threats? So there’s nothing changed between Friday and today?” Morgan said.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan’s deputies responded to the scene and killed the shooter. He says communication between the sheriff’s office and the FBI has been poor.

“We’re not singing the same song yet. We have not sat down with the Bureau and got a briefing that we know are elements that affect our community,” Morgan said.

The FBI says it still doesn’t know whether the gunman acted alone or whether he was part of a larger network. All of the Saudi nationals who are training here at this base, and learning how to become pilots, are accounted for this morning, according to the FBI.

No one is missing — in fact, they’re under the command of their Saudi supervisor, who we’re told is restricting them to the base and that all of those Saudi nationals, especially those that were friends with the shooter, are cooperating with the investigation.