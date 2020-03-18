New covid-19 testing site to open in Northwest Florida

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center exits a tent while holding a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Health Department is setting up a mobile testing site for covid-19.

During a press conference Wednesday, the health department said they will open a new site in the parking lot of their building.

The site will be open starting March 23 on Mondays-Fridays from 9am – 1pm. Officials will be at the site from 6am -9am answering resident questions.

