New bike lanes on Palafox Street part of effort to make city more bikeable, walkable

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New bike lanes are now open on North Palafox Street in Pensacola.

The bikes are part of the city’s efforts to become more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

Mayor of Pensacola Grover Robinson said the new bike lanes will add a safer way for pedestrians and bicyclists to get around in downtown Pensacola.

“This is a real opportunity to bring people into our city — from the north side coming into the city — safely for both pedestrians and bicyclists,” Robinson said.

The bike lanes were added through the North Palafox Road Diet Project, according to a city media release. The project changed part of North Palafox Street into a shared roadway for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

This is the first project completed in a mission to turn Pensacola into a more bikeable, walkable city, Robinson said.

There have been a few incidents within the last few weeks where pedestrians were hit my vehicles outside of downtown.

On July 30, an elderly man was hit and later died in a hit-and-run incident on East Cervantes.

Robinson said the addition of bike lanes won’t be limited to downtown. He said he sees bike lanes potentially going in on Cervantes Street, Summit Boulevard, Langley Avenue and other areas of Pensacola.

Robinson added that adding bike lanes encourages residents to ride their bikes more often, which puts fewer cars on the road.

“These things make for a better community and an overall better quality of life,” he said. “That’s what we’re really searching for is a better quality of life.”