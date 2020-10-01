New $60 million luxury apartment complex to be built near Navy Federal campus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A massive new $60 million luxury apartment complex is coming to Escambia County.

In a media release, Daniel, a real estate development group, announced it is beginning construction on the apartment complex across the street from Navy Federal Credit Union’s campus on Nine Mile Road.

The developer says the apartment will have 336 units and will be located within Pathstone, a mixed-use development slated to include 200 single-family homes and 75,000 square feet of retail space.

The complex, according to the media release, will meet a demand for housing in the Nine Mile Road corridor. Navy Federal, one of the Pensacola area’s largest employers, currently employs about 8,500 employees and plans to add more than 10,000 employees by 2021.

Construction is scheduled to start immediately with the first units delivering in Fall 2021.

