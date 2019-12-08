Neighbors line Navy Boulevard as tribute to victims of NAS mass shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A makeshift sign wrapped around pylons along Navy Boulevard reads “We stand with you.” It’s one of the spots people gathered with American flags and umbrellas in hand as three hearses passed by. The vehicles carried the bodies of the three young men from NAS Pensacola killed in Friday’s mass shooting.

“Our hearts are broken for our family, our city, but we’re proud Americans and we want to be here to show our support,” Jill Hobbs said.

A row of sailors in dress uniforms also stood out from the crowd. People were quiet and respectful as the procession passed. Even with the rain, there’s no place many there would have rather been.

“Because this is where we need to be at, to pay our respects,” said Wylie Hall, holding a large American flag over his shoulder.