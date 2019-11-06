Neighbors concerned about safety following crashes that killed fire chief, motorcyclist

BEULAH, Fla. (WKRG) — The fatal crashes on the state line are raising concerns from people who live nearby. Some worry not enough is being done to keep them safe.

Multiple cars from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office kept Muscogee Road Blocked at Beulah Road for hours Wednesday. They bring an unusual quiet to a place with a lot of heavy-duty industrial traffic.

“These trucks fly up and down this road, mainly 70-80 miles an hour all day long,” said Jeff Little who lives nearby. Some of the homeowners I spoke with said they feel legitimately worried about their safety along Muscogee Road.

“They just fly up and down this road especially in the early morning hours,” said Donna Wilson, who lives nearby. “I mean I live right on the road, if one of those logs were to fall off it could hurt somebody.”

Neighbors say they like seeing the deputies here but wished they saw them more often.

“I think patrol would be one, there’s not enough patrol on this road,” said Wilson.