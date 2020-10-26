Neighbor describes morning of Escambia County homicide shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In Escambia County, Florida police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead in the Brent community.

We still don’t know too much information about this mornings shooting but it has been ruled a homicide. WKRG did talk to one neighbor who says he woke up to rounds of gun fire this morning.

Neighbor Dennis Larson says, “Bam, bam, bam, bam about 15 rounds.”

Larson describes the sound as a machine gun going off, which he suspects it was.

“I guess around 12 o-clock is when I heard ten or fifteen shots go off right off by my bedroom window,” says Larson. “I got up and came out on the porch and called the local sheriffs department.”

Within minutes police arrived to the neighborhood off of michigan avenue and glass street.

“Officers showed up with the ambulance and I guess they told her he has passed or was deceased or however you want to describe it. And that’s when the screaming and hollering really got going,” says Larson.

Police have still not released the name of the victim but they say he was shot inside of his home. They do not know if the suspect was in a car or standing outside. This is an ongoing investigation and Larson says other than this incident the area is relatively quiet and is trusting more questions will be answered soon.

“I just hope… I saw the sheriff and the crime scene guys and whoever else come in and I hope they can figure it out,” Larson adds.

We will keep you updated on the latest information we receive.

