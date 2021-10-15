Need help paying rent? Free help for Escambia County residents coming up

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Students at the University of West Florida Legal Studies program and Legal Services of North Florida will offer a free advising session Oct. 19 in downtown Pensacola to help people get government assistance paying their rent.

Students will help residents who need help completing the OUR Florida form.

OUR Florida provides relief for unpaid rent and utility bills to those who qualify.

Residents may qualify based on their income or hardships experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will have laptops and ipads to help residents determine if they qualify for the financial relief.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pensacola Multicultural Center at 117 East Government St.

This event comes after the CDC’s national eviction moratorium ended Friday, Oct. 15 following an August decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.