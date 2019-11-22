Need decorations? Christmas Creations arts & craft show underway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 42nd annual Christmas Creations Arts and Craft Show is underway at First Methodist Church in downtown Pensacola.

This year’s art show, located at 6 E. Wright St., features about 75 vendors, who bring in Christmas decorations to scarfs to jewelry.

“The United Methodist Women created this event to have a crafting activity between each other,” said Katie Ramsey of First Methodist. “They would leave at the end of the day with a craft. And it’s evolved into having all these different artisans come in and we ensure every item is handmade.”

Vendor Becky Romano, with her dad, set up several of their homemade ceramic Christmas trees at the show. She said her father Randy has been making the trees for more than 25 years.

“It’s his hobby gone seriously awry,” Romano said.

There are also food vendors. Its Sweet Shoppe sells cheese straws, cookies, pies and more.

All proceeds from a lunch, which will be sold from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and Sweet Shoppe will be awarded to the church’s grant recipients Milk & Honey Outreach Ministries, United Ministries, and Seastars Aquatics Inc.

The show is open until 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.