Need coaching tips? Positive Coaching Alliance holding free workshop

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Looking for tips on how to be a better coach?

Reviving Baseball In Inner Cities (RBI) Pensacola, a program partnered with Major League Baseball, and Positive Coaching Alliance, will host a free two-hour workshop Saturday to offer advice to local coaches of all sports to better lead their athletes.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Better Homes and Gardens Main Street lounge at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“Our sessions are really to help coaches develop the best tools to do the best work they can,” said Joe Terrasi, national lead trainer for Positive Coaching Alliance. “That is for athletes who are seeking peak performance in their sport now but also connecting those same tools to life lessons later on in their lives. We call that double-goal coaching.”

Those tools include positive reinforcement, coaching techniques, methodologies and best practices. Terrasi said the coaching workshop teaches coaches to reflect on their coaching methods and find out whether their actions bettered the athlete both on and off the field.

“The tools that coaches develop through our workshop are specifically meant to make those connections,” he said. “(They’re meant) to connect (athletes’) academic lives, their future work lives and their family lives and really to help them become the best character people they can be.”

RBI Pensacola partnered with Positive Coaching Alliance to bring the coaching session to Pensacola.

The Positive Coaching Alliance has led over 20,000 workshops for leaders, coaches, parents, and athletes nationwide, reaching over 19 million youth since 1998, according to a media release.

RBI Pensacola is a local chapter of the nationwide Reviving Baseball In Inner Cities program designed to help provide kids from underserved areas the opportunity to play baseball. RBI Pensacola provides both baseball and softball programs and encourage academic achievement.