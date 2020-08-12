Near drowning reported in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Public Information Officer confirmed there was a near-drowning reported where a swimmer was pulled from the water one mile east of park east.
Crews were called to the scene at 12:37 PM. The individual was flown for treatment.
This is all the information WKRG News 5 has at the moment.
