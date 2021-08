EAST MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A training helicopter crashed in East Milton, according to a spokesperson from nearby Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

The helicopter was a TH-57 Sea Ranger crashed near the Santa Rosa Naval Outlying Field around 1:45 p.m on Thursday.

An instructor and student were on board. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in what a news release described as “serious condition.”

WKRG has a team on the scene. We will update this story as we gather new details.