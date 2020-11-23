Navy releases new information regarding NAS Pensacola terrorist attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy has released its investigation into last year’s terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola. The 260 page document goes in-depth on the shooter and his history before the attack.

Mohammad Al-Shamrani was an international flight student from Saudi Arabia. He entered the base on December 6th, 2019 and shot and killed three NAS Pensacola crewmen and injured eight other people.

Al-Shamrani had continuous contact with al-Qaida operatives throughout his time on base. He turned to social media posting many alarming indicators of his self radicalization values.

The Navy’s investigation states he was legally allowed to purchase the 45-9 millimeter handgun used in the attack but shows how there were many reasons why his “path to radicalization was not recognized or reported.”

Al-Shamrani performed well in his training and never had disciplinary or performance issues. However, he reported to 5 separate commands over a year and half time span making it hard to oversee his red flag behavior.

The chief of command says he was unaware of his social media post or that he took any unauthorized travel before the attack either. The biggest issue in the report was how NAS leadership responded to the issues.

One of the filed incidents says Al-Shamrani’s Training Wing 6-contracted instructor had witnessed Al-Shamrani applying to buy the gun for the attack in July of 2019. This was a clear violation of the Navy rules for International Military Students (IMS) students.

Al-Shamrani filed a complaint in April of 2019 after an instructor called him “Pornstache.” The report states there was a negative climate among IMS students assigned to NASC at that time as well.

Many of the complaints were filed properly but were never handled to prevent it from occurring in the future and failed on several training protocols which was also stated in the report.

They can’t say whether or not if taking the proper measures would have prevented the attack but state it could have lessened Al-Shamrani’s threats and anger.

These factors are being addressed by the Navy Coordination Board and they will be making recommendations on how to improve security and respond to active shooters. This is still an ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES: