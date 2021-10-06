Navy Chief indicted: Investigators say husband was on phone with 911 when she shot him to death

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Navy Chief at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been indicted for premeditated first-degree murder.

Bree Kristen Kuhn is accused of shooting her husband, Collin Turner, on Sept. 8, 2021, during a child custody dispute. Initial reports say Kuhn shot Turner at their home while he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. When Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Turner was dead.

Deputies had been called to their home twice Wednesday before the alleged homicide.

Kuhn is set for an arraignment on Oct. 7. If convicted, she faces life in prison or the death penalty.