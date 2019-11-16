Navy begins 24-hour recovery effort for missing airman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The US Navy begins a 24-hour effort to find the remains of an airman who went missing over the Gulf of Mexico a week and a half ago. AirForceTimes.com is one of a number of organizations reporting that the Navy began that effort Friday. Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff fell from an aircraft on November 5th after what was described as an “unplanned parachute departure.”
A Navy crew launched a vessel with side-scan sonar, unmanned underwater vehicles, and remotely-operated vehicles. The unmanned vehicles will search a 29 square-kilometer area for Condiff.AirForceTimes
Condiff was a static-line jumpmaster, military free-fall jumper, combat scuba diver, air traffic controller and joint terminal attack controller who deployed to Africa and Afghanistan. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, his parents, sister and two brothers.
