Navy begins 24-hour recovery effort for missing airman

A federal court in Tallahassee struck down a Florida law that listed the governor’s party first on all ballots, which Democrats argued gave Republicans a significant advantage. District Court Judge Mark Walker issued a permanent injunction against the law, stating it violates both the 1st and 14th amendments of the Constitution.

Democrats who brought the lawsuit cited research showing the statistical advantage of being listed first was anywhere from 3.9 to 5.4 percentage points.