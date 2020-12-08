Navarre woman wins $1 million Florida lottery scratch-off prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — 34-year-old Michelle Anne Law of Navarre claimed a $1 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Law purchased her winning ticket from Publix at 251 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast in Fort Walton Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.
