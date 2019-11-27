Navarre woman needs O Negative blood for life-saving surgery

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre woman is desperately needing O Negative blood that is negative for the KPB antigen immediately.

The woman, Ramona Speer, was scheduled to have a life-saving surgery Tuesday November 26th, but there is no O- blood in Northwest Florida that is negative for the antigen.

In fact, there is currently no O Negative blood that is negative for this antigen in the entire country.

According to One Blood, O- has the power to save anyone in need of a blood transfusion. Donors with this powerful blood type are called the universal donor because their red blood cells can be transfused into any patient, regardless of the recipient’s blood type. Only 7% of the population has O- blood, yet it is the blood type in the highest demand.

For Ramona, she is negative for an antigen that only 2% of the world is negative for.

If you are O Negative and can give blood, One Blood locations will test for the antigen. You can also go to Red Cross or any blood bank and give blood ASAP if you are O-.

Make sure you request they test for the KPB antigen. Direct your donation to Ramona Speer in Navarre, Florida.

One Blood in Fort Walton Beach

405 Racetrack Rd NE #104

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

One Blood in Crestview

2400 S Ferdon Blvd B

Crestview, FL 32536

Open Tuesday and Friday.

One Blood on Nine Mile Road

1999 E 9 Mile Road

Pensacola, FL 32514

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

