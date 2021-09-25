Navarre woman critically injured after head-on crash with drunk driver, FHP reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 38-year-old Navarre woman was critically injured after a drunk driver swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into her SUV.

Just before noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, Florida Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Silverado swerved into oncoming traffic on Beverly Parkway near Burlington Avenue and struck the front of an SUV. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet, 44-year-old Randall McBride, was arrested on scene and charged with driving while under the influence with serious bodily injury and reckless driving with serious bodily injury. The report says he suffered minor injuries.

McBride will be transported to the Escambia County Jail once he is discharged from the hospital. FHP says more charges are pending.