Navarre woman accused of stealing from elderly woman in her care

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs-blue_1519319810383_34963273_ver1.0_640_360_1534779264632.jpg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit, along with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, announced today the arrest of a Navarre woman accused of stealing from an elderly woman in her care.

A media release from Moody’s office says Sabrina Shelton, a former employee at a skilled nursing center, was arrested and charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person, a second-degree felony, and one count of misuse of a power of attorney held by facility staff, a third-degree felony.

The release says after a tip was sent into the Florida Department of Children and Families Adult Protective Services’ Elder Abuse Hotline, investigators discovered that while Shelton was an assistant administrator at a skilled nursing facility, she “gained access to a resident’s personal funds using a power of attorney.”

Investigators say Shelton used more than $10,000 of the victim’s money on herself, family members and acquaintances.

In the release, Moody said, “This case disgusts me—that a caregiver would exploit a senior entrusted to their care. I hope this arrest sends a strong message to anyone contemplating taking advantage of vulnerable Floridians, that I have investigators and attorneys laser-focused on stopping senior fraud and abuse, and you will not escape justice.”

If convicted, Shelton faces a combined 20 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.

The Attorney General’s Office, through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories