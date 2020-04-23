Navarre, Santa Rosa County beaches to reopen in May

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) – Starting May 1, Navarre Beach and all beaches in Santa Rosa County will open for 5 hours a day.

In this first phase, beaches will be open from 2:30-7:30pm.

The pier will reopen only to those holding annual pier fishing permits and those who hold passes to walk the pier.

Commissioner Sam Parker did not want to open with limitations on hours calling it counterproductive. He instead spoke out for reopening with no limitations on hours.

