NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) –Navarre Park, located at 8543 Navarre Pkwy., is closed by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office due to two bears in the pine trees.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on scene to monitor the bears. They say the two black bears have been up in the trees for quite some time. One is an adult male, estimated at 250 lbs. The other is an adult female at around 200 lbs. The Florida Fish and Wildlife officials expect the bears to come down after sundown.