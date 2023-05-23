NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes he was accused of in 2021, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Stephen D. Regis, Jr., 31, was found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography and the transfer of obscene materials to minors in late 2022. He had 21 charges filed against him. Regis was indicted for “victimizing seven minor females” in the Gulf Breeze and Navarre area.

Evidence produced during the trial showed Regis had used Snapchat to talk to his victims. Regis allegedly requested the victims to produce and send him child pornography in exchange for weed, alcohol and electronic cigarettes. He also allegedly sent the victims graphic sexual pictures and videos of himself and asked the victims for sexual acts.

After his prison sentence is complete, Regis will be under federal supervised release for the rest of his life.