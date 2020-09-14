Navarre man accused of stabbing girlfriend, stepfather to death

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend and stepfather to death.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the murders, which took place at 2607 Bob White Circle in Navarre.

Johnson said Courtney William Howell stabbed his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Huffman and 58-year-old John Hendricks multiple times after an argument.

Howell’s three children, whose ages are unknown at this time, were all home at the time of the alleged murder, according to Johnson.

Deputies were alerted to the murder after Howell called 911 Sunday evening. Deputies say they found found him covered in blood, standing outside the Navarre home.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He remains in the Santa Rosa County jail.

He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.

This story will be updated.

