Navarre man accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man was arrested Dec. 20 after deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say he twice had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Jaymes David Eurey, 22, was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a child aged 12 to 16.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Eurey and the girl knew each other from church.

Deputies say Eurey convinced the girl to sneak out of her house on three occasions. Twice after she snuck out, the report says, Eurey got on top of the girl and became aggressive during sex. The girl told Eurey to stop. When he wouldn’t stop, the girl pushed him off of her and got out of Eurey’s truck.

Snapchat records listed in the arrest report show Eurey believes he is in love with the girl and wanted an exclusive relationship.

“I’m looking for a serious relationship,” he said.

Eurey was booked into the Santa Rosa County jail Dec. 20. He was released less than two hours later on a $50,000 bond.

