Navarre Library closed for renovations starting Nov 15

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navarre Library will be closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27 for renovations.

The closure will include the library’s after-hours book drop. Navarre Library says to those who have material checked out during the time of the closing to return them when the library reopens.

You may also check out and return library items at any other Santa Rosa County Library location while the Navarre Library is closed. All other SRC Library locations will be open.

The Navarre Library will reopen Monday, Nov. 29.