Navarre High School students receive grant to improve quality of local water

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Santa Rosa County District Schools students have been selected by the Gulf Coast Ocean Observation Network to create a lesson plan integrating data from the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observation System (GCOOS) as part of a $1 million grant funded by Shell and the National Science Foundation. The students, Sailor Reynolds and Cassie Stanish, are juniors at Navarre High School.

“Cassie and Sailor are genuinely concerned about the water quality in our local estuaries and their lessons focused on Enterococcus bacteria levels and water safety,” said Charlene Mauro, who serves as the Santa Rosa County School District’s teacher on special assignment as well as the director for the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station. “We spent many hours creating the lesson and the girls came up with some very impressive activities.”

As part of the grant, the two students will be awarded $1,500 each and featured on the GCOOS website and news releases.

“One of the goals of the grant was getting students with diverse backgrounds interested in STEM education and research,” Mauro said. “An objective of the project was to build leadership skills, working with teacher mentors, encouraging creativity, and providing experiences that will be beneficial beyond high school.”