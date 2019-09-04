Navarre Community Access Road would help drivers avoid Highway 98

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County leaders have just finished a feasibility study that sheds light on the Navarre Community Access Road. Planning and Zoning Director Shawn Ward says the project will cut through side streets in Navarre so people can avoid Highway 98. He says the project will cost around $500,000 and FDOT will match half the cost. He says the project will also build pedestrian-friendly lanes and bike lanes.

“They won’t have to get on 98,” Ward said. “They can go to different places such as the library and shopping without getting on.”

County officials have been solidifying the plan for over a decade. Ward says West of State Road 87, around 39,500 is the average annual daily traffic count. East of State Road 87, the average daily traffic count is over 44,000. Ward says the county has to do another study that costs $1.5 million before construction can start.