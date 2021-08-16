Navarre Beach surfers brave rough surf as Fred creates tough conditions

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — As Fred got closer to the coast Monday morning, surfers saw a unique chance to catch some big waves in dangerous waters.

Navarre Beach water was officially closed to swimmers Monday morning and unofficially welcoming to anyone with a board and some confidence.

“It’s really fun when it gets like this the locals love it, just getting out there and getting barreled and getting some of the best rides,” said Chandler Carlyle as he took a break from his boogie board on the shore.

Whether kneeling on a paddleboard getting pushed around by a big wave, or running into the water with a board in hand, these guys are happy to see waves this big.

“Went out yesterday and the wind was going offshore, it is a lot bigger than it was yesterday,” said surfer Danie Thorogood. Locals say, with years of experience and good health, they can stay safe in the water.

“The bigger the wave the better and we have a good time when we’re out there, whenever you have a shore break you’re in more danger out there, but if you fall out there you have no problems, you’re not hitting the bottom, it’s safer,” said surfer Dwayne Wiley.

It’s an okay day to at least walk along the shore but most people on foot say there’s no way they’re getting in these waters.

“It looks too dangerous,” said Darlene Lampkin as she watched surfers from shore.